iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Purchased by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up 2.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,491,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,468,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,591 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 632,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,351,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,366,000 after buying an additional 167,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LRGF traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.87. 31,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $60.26.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.