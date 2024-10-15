iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWM stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,830,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,637,283. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

