iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,422 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,260,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,074,000 after purchasing an additional 102,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,815,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $320.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $320.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

