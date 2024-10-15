iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Price Performance

IWTR traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.49. 203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of -0.84.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

