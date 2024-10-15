iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $208.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.29 and a 200 day moving average of $191.30.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.