iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 372,826 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 291,558 shares.The stock last traded at $34.78 and had previously closed at $34.56.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 260,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter worth $643,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,161,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after buying an additional 793,688 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth about $190,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

