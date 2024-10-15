iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 35,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,953,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049,371. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

