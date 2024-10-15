iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

ACWI traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.52. 901,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,067. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $120.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average of $112.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

