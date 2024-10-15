iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 605.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,004 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INDY opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.