iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Short Interest Update

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares High Yield Active ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $52.20.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.259 dividend. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

