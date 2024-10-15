iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

