iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $85.04.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

