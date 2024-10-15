iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Position Cut by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 5.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $83,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average of $118.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $128.13.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

