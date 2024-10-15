iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,301,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,762 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $143,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IJH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.43. 3,991,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,007,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

