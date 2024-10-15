iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,307 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,224,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,537 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

