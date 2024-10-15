iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of NBC Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $585.14. 640,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,710. The firm has a market cap of $504.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $562.04 and a 200 day moving average of $543.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

