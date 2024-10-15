iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,948 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after buying an additional 2,219,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,845,000 after buying an additional 2,170,869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649,198 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.42.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

