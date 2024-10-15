iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Position Increased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $59.47.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

