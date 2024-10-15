iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI) Short Interest Update

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,030,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 88,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FXI opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.18. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,179,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,480,000 after buying an additional 27,495,924 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,199,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.