iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,869. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

