iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.78. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.