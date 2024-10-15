Investors Purchase Large Volume of HP Call Options (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 26,861 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical volume of 16,470 call options.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HP

HP declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of HP by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,321 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.4% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,829 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Get Our Latest Report on HPQ

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.