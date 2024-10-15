Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 105,153 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 12% compared to the average volume of 93,896 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 46,860,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,437,484. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 2.69. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

