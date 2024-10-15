Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October 15th (AEMD, AEZS, AWX, BGCP, BLPH, BLRX, BPTH, BRKR, CAC, CALA)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, October 15th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR). They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI). They issued a neutral rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT). Cantor Fitzgerald issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM). Sidoti issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV). They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

