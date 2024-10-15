Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October 15th (AEMD, AEZS, AWX, BGCP, BLPH, BLRX, BPTH, BRKR, CAC, CALA)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, October 15th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Aethlon Medical Inc alerts:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR). They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI). They issued a neutral rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT). Cantor Fitzgerald issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM). Sidoti issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV). They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.