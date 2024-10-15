Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Investec Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITCFY remained flat at $16.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. Investec Group has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61.

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

