Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.
