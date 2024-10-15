Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

