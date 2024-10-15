Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
