Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned 0.77% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWV. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. 26,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,807. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $959.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

