Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET) Plans GBX 3.13 Dividend

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Stock Performance

IGET opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Tuesday. Invesco Global Equity Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 266 ($3.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290.62.

