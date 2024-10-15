Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET) Insider Buys £75,500 in Stock

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET – Get Free Report) insider Sue Inglis purchased 25,000 shares of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £75,500 ($98,589.71).

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON IGET opened at GBX 306 ($4.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 290.62. Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 266 ($3.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 314 ($4.10).

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%.

