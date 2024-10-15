Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $570.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $467.55.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $487.61 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $496.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.33 and a 200 day moving average of $435.81. The company has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,522.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

