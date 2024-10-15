Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Short Interest Update

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the September 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Interactive Strength Price Performance

TRNR stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,958,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,554. The stock has a market cap of $554,182.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. Interactive Strength has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($17.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Strength will post -16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.