Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.72. Approximately 14,775,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 58,714,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

The stock has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 51,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

