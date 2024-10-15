Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Truist Financial

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of IART opened at $19.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

