Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Pathfinder Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.
Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $76.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.
Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.17%.
Insider Transactions at Pathfinder Bancorp
In related news, SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $76,587.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,404.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Pathfinder Bancorp Profile
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.
