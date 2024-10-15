Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,527 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152,954 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Bread Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 24.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 438,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 86,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $59.66.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

