Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 135.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in NICE by 151.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock opened at $173.29 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. NICE’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

