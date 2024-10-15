Inspire Investing LLC Invests $886,000 in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 122.5% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 20.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Similarweb by 10.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Similarweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

SMWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of SMWB opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $705.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 60.53% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

