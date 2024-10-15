Inspire Investing LLC Invests $835,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,029 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after buying an additional 132,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,755,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,079.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,018.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,750.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,141.04 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,530.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,283.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

