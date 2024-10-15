Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 93.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total value of $1,287,694.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,866.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total value of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,866.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

SSD opened at $193.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.