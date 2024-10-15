Inspire Investing LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 106.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth $79,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,581.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CNK opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

