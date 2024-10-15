Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in NetEase by 39.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

NetEase Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.48.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

