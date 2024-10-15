Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 77,094 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,094 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Geron by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 870.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Geron by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GERN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 15,990.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2941.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

