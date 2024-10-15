Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.93. 21,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 86,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report) by 343.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

