Insider Selling: Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Sells 15,271 Shares of Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $206,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 895,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,122.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MLYS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. 65,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,427. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.93. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

