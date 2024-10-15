Insider Selling: Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Sells 15,271 Shares of Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $206,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 895,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,122.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ MLYS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. 65,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,427. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.93. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mineralys Therapeutics
About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mineralys Therapeutics
- What is a support level?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.