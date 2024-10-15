Insider Selling: Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Sells 2,669 Shares of Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $300,449.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 876,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,628,880.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.69. 65,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,421. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average is $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 53.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 63.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

