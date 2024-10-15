Insider Buying: GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Senior Officer Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anders Carlson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Anders Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GFG Resources alerts:

On Monday, October 7th, Anders Carlson acquired 172,500 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$24,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Anders Carlson purchased 46,100 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$5,993.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Anders Carlson acquired 115,384 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,999.92.

On Monday, September 16th, Anders Carlson purchased 90,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,700.00.

GFG Resources Stock Performance

CVE GFG traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.15. The company had a trading volume of 44,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,183. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GFG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$36.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.21.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.