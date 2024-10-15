Insider Buying: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Purchases 352 Shares of Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,808. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.71. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53,272 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,365,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,617 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 42.9% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,321,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 396,720 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,129,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after acquiring an additional 63,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Atlanta Braves Company Profile
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
