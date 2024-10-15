Insider Buying: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Purchases 352 Shares of Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,808. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.71. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53,272 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,365,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,617 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 42.9% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,321,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 396,720 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,129,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after acquiring an additional 63,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

