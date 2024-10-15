Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Inpex Price Performance

IPXHY stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. 37,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,842. Inpex has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.