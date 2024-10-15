Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 809.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities raised Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $56.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.